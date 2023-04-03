New Mexico Wild Fires Ready, Set Go!

Ready, Set, Go!

Wildfire destroys thousands of acres and threatens hundreds of homes across New Mexico each year. The Ready, Set, Go! (RSG) program helps residents be Ready with preparedness understanding, be Set with situational awareness when fire threatens, and to Go, acting early when a wildfire starts. The RSG is managed by the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) and seeks to make a difference in communities faced with wildland fire threats, saving lives and property.

GET READY:

Being “Ready” for wildfire starts with maintaining an adequate defensible space around your home. Clear dry brush and vegetation away from the outside of your home starting in the 5-foot zone and working your way out to the 100–200-foot zone. Without this buffer, the fire will quickly spread through surrounding vegetation to your home. Consider fire resistant landscaping and hardening your home with fire-resistant building materials. Flying embers from a wildfire can destroy homes up to a mile away.

GET SET:

Prepare yourself and your home for the possibility of evacuation BEFORE wildfire arrives. Follow these simple steps to get “Set”:

Create a Wildfire Action Plan that includes evacuation planning for your home, family and pets

Assemble an Emergency Supply Kit for each person in your household

Fill out a Family Communication Plan that includes important evacuation and contact information

Stay informed by following local media, local fire alerts, and county emergency notifications.

GO!

If there is an active wildfire in your area, be prepared before it’s time to Go!

If time allows, review your Wildfire Action Plan and complete the Pre-Evacuation Preparation Steps in the RSG guide. Load your emergency supply kit and evacuation bags (including pet kits) into your vehicle and park facing the road for a quick exit. You don’t need to wait for an evacuation order. If you feel threatened, then evacuate early. When an evacuation order is issued, there is no time to waste. Ensure your bags and kit are in your vehicle, locate and load your pets, wear clothing that will protect you against heat and flying embers, and GO!

For more information: emnrd.nm.gov/sfd/fire-prevention-programs/ready-set-go-new-mexico