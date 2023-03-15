Today in Entertainment History: "Three's Company" debuted

On March 15, 1945, "Going My Way" won the best picture Oscar. Bing Crosby won the best actor award for his role in that movie. Ingrid Bergman won the best actress award for "Gaslight."

In 1956, the Frederick Loewe-Alan Jay Lerner musical "My Fair Lady," starring Rex Harrison and Julie Andrews, opened on Broadway.

Also in 1956, Colonel Tom Parker became Elvis Presley's manager.

In 1964, actor Elizabeth Taylor married actor Richard Burton for the first time in Montreal. It was her fifth marriage and his second.

In 1967, Frank Sinatra won the record of the year Grammy for "Strangers in the Night" and album of the year for "Sinatra -- A Man and His Music." John Lennon and Paul McCartney won song of the year for "Michelle." The best new artist award was not given that year.

In 1977, "Three's Company" made its debut on ABC.

In 1986, the Electric Light Orchestra performed live for the first time in four years. Former Beatle George Harrison joined the band on stage in Birmingham, England.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Judd Hirsch is 88. Jazz saxophonist Charles Lloyd is 85. Bassist Phil Lesh of the Grateful Dead is 83. Singer Mike Love of the Beach Boys is 82. Singer-keyboardist Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone is 80. Guitarist Howard Scott of War is 77. Rock guitarist Ry Cooder is 76. Actor Frances Conroy ("American Horror Story," "Six Feet Under") is 70. Actor Craig Wasson ("Body Double") is 69. Singer Dee Snider of Twisted Sister is 68. Actor Joaquim de Almeida (ZHOO'-keem deh al-MAY'-dah) (film's "Clear and Present Danger," TV's "24") is 66. Actor Park Overall ("Empty Nest") is 66. Model Fabio is 62. Singer Sananda Maitreya (Terence Trent D'Arby) is 61. Singer Bret Michaels of Poison is 60. Singer Rockwell is 59. Actor Chris Bruno ("The Fosters") is 57. Actor Kim Raver ("Grey's Anatomy") is 56. Singer Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray is 55. Bassist Mark Hoppus of Blink 182 and of Plus-44 is 51. Singer-guitarist Matt Thomas of Parmalee is 49. Actor Eva Longoria ("Desperate Housewives") is 48. Musician will.i.am of Black Eyed Peas is 48. DJ Joseph Hahn of Linkin Park is 46. Rapper Young Buck is 42. Bassist Ethan Mentzer of The Click Five is 41. Actor Kellan Lutz ("The Legend of Hercules," The "Twilight" films) is 38. Actor Caitlin Wachs (WAKS) ("Profiler") is 34.