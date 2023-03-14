Today in Entertainment History: Swift wins 3rd album Grammy

On March 14, 1943, Aaron Copland's (KOH'-plands) "Fanfare for the Common Man" premiered in New York.

In 1972, Carole King won the album of the year Grammy for "Tapestry," record of the year for "It's Too Late" and song of the year for "You've Got A Friend." She also won a fourth Grammy that year, for female pop vocal performance for "Tapestry." Carly Simon was named best new artist.

Also in 1972, California Governor Ronald Reagan pardoned country musician Merle Haggard for crimes Haggard committed in his youth.

In 1980, producer Quincy Jones got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It was his 47th birthday.

In 1981, Eric Clapton was hospitalized in St. Paul, Minnesota, for an attack of bleeding ulcers. He had to cancel a 60-date U.S. tour.

In 1982, Metallica played their first show, in Anaheim, California. Singer James Hetfield did not play guitar, and guitarist Dave Mustaine broke a string that forced them to stop playing for ten minutes.

In 1995, the album "A Boy Named Goo" by the Goo Goo Dolls was released.

In 2021, Taylor Swift became the first woman to win the album of the year Grammy three times when "Folklore" won. That same day, Beyoncé won four Grammys, bringing her lifetime total to 28. She broke Alison Krauss' record of 27 to become the woman with the most Grammy wins.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Michael Caine is 90. Composer-conductor Quincy Jones is 90. Country singer Michael Martin Murphey is 78. Former Chicago sax player Walt Parazaider (payr-ah-ZAY'-der) is 78. Actor Steve Kanaly (kah-NAY'-lee) ("Dallas") is 77. Comedian Billy Crystal is 75. TV and radio personality Rick Dees is 72. Country singer Jann Browne is 69. Actor Adrian Zmed is 69. Actor Tamara Tunie (tuh-MAH'-ruh TOO'-nee) ("Law and Order: SVU") is 64. Actor Elise Neal ("All of Us") is 57. Actor Gary Anthony Williams ("Boston Legal," "Malcolm in the Middle") is 57. Actor Megan Follows ("Reign") is 55. Drummer Michael Bland of Soul Asylum is 54. Singer Kristian Bush of Sugarland is 53. Actor Betsy Brandt ("Breaking Bad") is 50. Actor Grace Park ("Hawaii Five-0," "Battlestar Galactica") is 49. Actor Daniel Gillies ("The Originals," "Vampire Diaries") is 47. Actor Corey Stoll (STOHL) ("House of Cards" "The Bourne Legacy") is 47. Actor Chris Klein is 46. Actor Ryan Cartwright ("Kevin Can Wait") is 42. Actor Kate Maberly ("Finding Neverland") is 41. Singer-keyboardist Taylor Hanson of Hanson is 40. Actor Jamie Bell ("Billy Elliot") is 37. Bassist Este Haim (HYM) of Haim is 37. Actor Ansel Elgort ("Insurgent," "The Fault in Our Stars") is 29.