New Mexico Film Office qualifies 8 studios; 21 now statewide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., (AP) — The New Mexico Film Office has announced eight new qualified filming facilities around the state.

"Finding studio space is an industry-wide problem," Film Office director Amber Dodson told the Albuquerque Journal, "With the newly certified sites, it helps create the space we need for productions because there is so much demand for space."

Productions utilizing qualified facilities in New Mexico, as per the state's film incentive, are eligible for a 5% uplift on qualifying expenditures.

Dodson said with the eight additions, the list of Qualified Production Facilities is now 21 statewide.

The Journal said Albuquerque will be adding two new qualified production facilities: Hanover Studios, located on Albuquerque's West Side, and The Studios at Journal Center.

Hanover Studios offers a newly built 25,000 square-foot stage. A second duplicate stage is planned.

The Studios at Journal Center includes a 23,146 square-foot stage, a 21,000 square-foot mill space, dock access, a 10,000 square-foot space for production offices, as well as parking.

Dodson said the Santa Fe area now boasts two more qualified production facilities with Santa Fe Midtown Studios and Stanley Ranch, a standing set movie ranch located south of Santa Fe in the town of Stanley.