Today in Entertainment History: "Rumours" released

On Feb. 4, 1938, "Our Town," Thornton Wilder's play about small-town life in America, opened on Broadway.

In 1961, singer Johnny Burnette underwent an emergency appendectomy in Los Angeles and was forced to cancel a British tour. He's known for the hit "You're Sixteen," which was on the Top 40 charts at the time.

In 1969, Columbia Records signed Johnny Winter to a five-year, $300,000 contract, which was unprecedented for a new artist.

In 1971, The Osmonds received their first gold record, for "One Bad Apple."

In 1977, Fleetwood Mac released the album "Rumours." It sold more than 17 million copies.

In 1983, singer Karen Carpenter died of cardiac arrest in Downey, California, at age 32. She had suffered from the eating disorder anorexia nervosa.

In 1987, pianist Liberace (lih-ber-AH'-chee) died at his home in Palm Springs, California, of AIDS-related complications. He was 67.

In 1993, entertainer Ben Vereen was discharged from a rehabilitation center in New Jersey. He had been getting therapy for seven months after he was hit by a truck near his home in Malibu, California. The truck was driven by music producer David Foster, who wasn't charged.

Today's birthdays: Actor Jerry Adler ("The Good Wife," "The Sopranos") is 94. Actor Gary Conway ("Burke's Law") is 87. Drummer John Steel of The Animals is 82. Singer Florence LaRue of the Fifth Dimension is 81. Singer Alice Cooper is 75. Actor Michael Beck is 74. Actor Lisa Eichhorn (EYE'-korn) is 71. Singer Tim Booth of James is 63. Country singer Clint Black is 61. Guitarist Noodles of The Offspring is 60. Bassist Dave Buchanan of Yankee Grey is 57. Actor Gabrielle Anwar ("The Tudors") is 53. "Daily Show" correspondent Rob Corddry is 52. Actor Michael Goorjian ("Party of Five") is 52. TV personality Nicolle Wallace ("The View") is 51. Bassist Rick Burch of Jimmy Eat World is 48. Singer Natalie Imbruglia (im-BROO'-lee-uh) is 48. Rapper Cam'ron is 47. Singer Gavin DeGraw is 46. Singer Zoe Manville of Portugal. The Man is 39. Actor Ashley Thomas ("Salvation," "24: Legacy") is 38. Actor Charlie Barnett ("Secrets and Lies," "Chicago Fire") is 35. Actor Kyla Kenedy ("Speechless") is 20.