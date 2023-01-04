New Mexico Governor Elects to travel to Washington, D.C. for knee replacement

KANW News

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is traveling to Washington, D.C., today, where she will undergo a total knee replacement of her right knee.

An orthopedic surgeon from whom the governor has previously received treatment and with whom she had a consultation in September following the re-aggravation of an injury will perform the total knee replacement.

The governor is planning to return to New Mexico next week.

