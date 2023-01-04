© 2023 KANW
dsc_0007_city_final_72_copyright.jpg
New Mexico Governor Elects to travel to Washington, D.C. for knee replacement

Published January 4, 2023 at 10:00 AM MST
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham talks with people at Duran's Centeral Pharmacy on Election Day, Tuesday November 8, 2022. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is traveling to Washington, D.C., today, where she will undergo a total knee replacement of her right knee.

An orthopedic surgeon from whom the governor has previously received treatment and with whom she had a consultation in September following the re-aggravation of an injury will perform the total knee replacement.

The governor is planning to return to New Mexico next week.

