New Mexico Governor Elects to travel to Washington, D.C. for knee replacement
KANW News
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is traveling to Washington, D.C., today, where she will undergo a total knee replacement of her right knee.
An orthopedic surgeon from whom the governor has previously received treatment and with whom she had a consultation in September following the re-aggravation of an injury will perform the total knee replacement.
The governor is planning to return to New Mexico next week.