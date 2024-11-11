Today in Entertainment History: Metallica played free show

On Nov. 11, 1958, Hank Ballard and The Midnighters recorded the original version of "The Twist." It became a number-one hit in 1960 after Chubby Checker recorded it.

In 1965, The Velvet Underground made their concert debut at a high school dance in Summit, New Jersey.

In 1969, Doors lead singer Jim Morrison was arrested for public drunkenness and for interfering with the flight of an aircraft. Morrison allegedly had annoyed a flight attendant on a trip from Los Angeles to Phoenix. The charges eventually were dropped.

In 1970, Bob Dylan published his book "Tarantula," a collection of narratives and poems.

In 1972, bassist Berry Oakley of the Allman Brothers Band was killed in a motorcycle crash in Macon, Georgia. The accident occurred three blocks from the site of a crash that took the life of guitarist Duane Allman a year earlier.

In 1997, Metallica played a free concert in the parking lot of the CoreStates complex in Philadelphia. The band had gone to court and won the right to do so after CoreStates officials bowed to pressure from city council members and neighbors who opposed the show.

Today's Birthdays: Country singer Narvel Felts is 86. Guitarist Vince Martell of Vanilla Fudge is 79. Singer-keyboardist Jim Peterik (PEE'-ter-ihk) of The Ides of March (and Survivor) is 74. Singer-keyboardist Paul Cowsill of The Cowsills is 73. Singer Marshall Crenshaw is 71. Singer-guitarist Andy Partridge of XTC is 71. Singer Dave Alvin is 69. Synthesizer player Ian Craig Marsh (Human League, Heaven 17) is 68. Actor Stanley Tucci (TOO'-chee) is 64. Actor Demi Moore is 62. Actor Calista Flockhart ("Brothers and Sisters," "Ally McBeal") is 60. Actor Frank John Hughes ("24") is 57. TV personality Carson Kressley ("Queer Eye For The Straight Guy") is 55. Actor David DeLuise ("Wizards of Waverly Place") is 53. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is 50. Actor Scoot McNairy ("Argo") is 47. Musician Jon Batiste is 38. Actor Christa B. Allen ("Revenge") is 33. Actor Tye Sheridan ("X-Men" movies) is 28.

