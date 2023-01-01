KANW-2 Programming Update
Due to a decline in audience and the financial challenge of producing a daily show, WNYC and PRX have made the difficult decision to cease production of The Takeaway. Its final broadcast will be Friday, June 2, 2023. In its place, KANW-2 will now feature Fresh Air at 12:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday. KANW-2 will still present Marketplace at 5:00 p.m. but will also expand All Things Considered from 5:30 to 6:00 p.m. We are eager to debut Today, Explained weekdays at 6:00 p.m. followed by The Daily at 6:30. Think will also join the KANW-2 weekday lineup at 10:00 p.m. These exciting new changes will begin Monday, June 5, 2023. Download the new KANW-2 program schedule HERE. Thank you for listening and thank you for your continued support of KANW-2.