/ Former U.S. Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz addresses the media during the general conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, at the International Center in Vienna, Austria, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. (Ronald Zak/AP)

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with former energy secretary and Iran nuclear deal negotiator Ernest Moniz about what we know now about Iran’s nuclear program days after U.S. missiles struck its main sites, and whether he thinks diplomacy can set limits on its redevelopment.

