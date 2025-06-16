Trump to focus immigration arrests in Democratic-led cities

/ Protesters wave flags against California Highway Patrol officers with ready batons blocking a freeway overpass during a "No Kings" protest in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Richard Vogel/AP)

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez about President Trump’s call for immigration agents to “do all in their power” to arrest immigrants living without legal status in cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles and New York. The move comes days after his administration took steps to limit immigration arrests at farms, hotels and restaurants after pushback from industry leaders concerned about losing their workforce.

