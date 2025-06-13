© 2025 KANW
Newtok, Alaska, was supposed to be a climate haven. What went wrong?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 13, 2025 at 9:37 AM MDT

What went wrong in Newtok, Alaska? The small town was supposed to be a model for communities that will need to move in the coming decades because of climate change. But people who have relocated to a new town across the river report that the infrastructure there is already failing.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with KYUK’s Emily Schwing, who reported the story with ProPublica.

Here & Now Newsroom