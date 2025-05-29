Secretary Rubio pledges to 'aggressively' revoke visas from Chinese students
Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement Wednesday that the State Department “will work with the Department of Homeland Security to aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields.”
Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with NPR international correspondent Emily Feng.
