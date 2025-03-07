‘It was soul-crushing’: Fed cuts hit small science labs

Ben Noren swiped his keycard to enter his window-filled lab at the University of Wyoming.

“When you walk into the CellDrop laboratory, there’s many tiny syringes, vials,” he said, as he closed the door behind him.

Noreen’s company, CellDrop , is trying to heal tendon and ligament injuries with stem cells in microscopic droplets.

“These are about the width of a human hair, and we can then put them into any sort of tissue to help it heal faster and more effectively,” he explained.

Caitlin Tan / Wyoming Public Media Ben Noren, 33, on the University of Wyoming campus in Laramie, which is home to CellDrop’s lab.

The eager 30-something with blonde shoulder-length ringlets said the goal is eventually to help humans, but the plan is to first roll out the product for injured performance horses, which sometimes have to retire early because of ligament injuries — though the trials on that product have been put on hold.

“Kind of our worst fears came true,” Noren said.

He thought it was largely research related to climate change or diversity that would be impacted by the tsunami of Trump cuts , but his company depends on National Science Foundation funding, and he hasn’t been able to access it as anticipated.

That’s because the person at the NSF who administers those hundreds of thousands of dollars was recently fired.

“Running a technical small business is a pretty time-consuming task, and every time a new hurdle is added, it's just kind of like, ‘Oh my god, not more things to deal with,’” Noren said. “It was soul-crushing.”

About 10% of the NSF’s staff was initially let go, making it tough for Noren to pay contractors. And he’s not alone. Grantees who get money from many federal agencies are missing payments and cutting programs.

In some cases, there have been reversals where funding and jobs are restored, including in Noren’s case , but small businesses are especially vulnerable to such whiplash, according to University of Denver finance professor Mac Clouse.

Federal grants play an important role in helping startups get through what’s known as the “valley of death.”

“They're too small for a bank to be interested in,” Clouse said. “Venture capital doesn't want to look at you until they can invest somewhere around a million dollars.”

The NSF helps to fill that gap. It’s currently putting about a billion dollars towards researchers in the Mountain West, and there are millions more coming from other agencies.

Mountain West State

Total NSF awards in 2023

Arizona

$329,091,000

Colorado

$348,222,000

Idaho

$32,042,000

Montana

$42,573,000

Nevada

$42,091,000

New Mexico

$55,831,000

Utah

$78,787,000

Wyoming

$23,017,000



Credit: National Science Foundation

The small businesses they fund help to diversify rural economies, including in Wyoming, which is trying to better insulate itself from the boom and bust cycles of the energy sector.

“The state has to be more concerned and more aware of how important the small businesses are to the state economy,” Clouse said.

According to Census data , Wyoming has the lowest percentage of people born in the state who stick around. Christoph Geisler, originally from the Netherlands, has lived in the Cowboy State for 20 years and said there’s just not that much opportunity, especially in the biomedical field.

“Almost everybody that I've known over the years has moved away, and it's pretty clear why,” said Geisler, adding that with federal cuts, this problem could get worse.

He runs a company, Unlocked Labs , developing new probiotics to help prevent kidney stone recurrences. It’s backed by the National Institutes of Health, which has also seen cuts.

Courtesy of Chris Geisler Christoph Geisler holds up a petri dish with the lead strain of probiotics in his lab in Laramie, Wyoming.

“How do I tell my investors what situation I am in?” said Geisler. “Should I tell them the sky's falling, when I may be OK? Or should I tell them that I'm OK, when things can change on the turn on a dime? I don't really know how to proceed with this.”

He’s so frustrated that he says he won’t apply for federal funding until there’s more certainty.

Noren, back at the stem cell lab, questions the newly created federal Department of Government Efficiency, which is behind a lot of these cuts.

“It certainly doesn't improve efficiency in my mind because now all of the grants are being administered much more slowly than they were before,” he said.

A judge has now ordered about half of the NSF workers be reinstated, including the person Noren works with.

An agency spokesperson said this means the U.S. will remain “a global leader in scientific discovery and innovation.”

But Noren isn’t so sure. This weeks-long hiccup has left him uneasy about the future as more cuts remain on the table.

“It’s still scary,” he said.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio (KNPR) in Las Vegas, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Colorado and KANW in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.