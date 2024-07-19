Don't be afraid of failure. Instead, embrace the near-win

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Sports psychology for everyday life

Failure is painful, but it's not always a bad thing. Writer Sarah Lewis explains how embracing the "near-win" is an important step in the journey toward mastery and success.

About Sarah Lewis

Sarah Lewis is an art and cultural historian. She is an associate professor of history of art and architecture and African and African American studies at Harvard University. She is also the founder of theVision & Justice initiative.

Her books include The Unseen Truth: When Race Changed Sight in America and The Rise: Creativity, the Gift of Failure, and the Search for Mastery. She has previously worked in curatorial roles at The Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Tate Modern in London.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Fiona Geiran and edited by Katie Monteleone. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHourand email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Web Resources

Related TED Bio: Kate Fagan

Related TED Talk: The unexpected benefits of celebrating failure

Related TED Talk: Success, failure and the drive to keep creating

Related NPR Links

Sports - NPR

We recommend three great sports documentaries

No, running won’t make you infertile. 8 sexist myths women runners disproved

Copyright 2024 NPR