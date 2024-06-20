© 2024 KANW
Inside Out 2 and how we think about our feelings

WAMU 88.5 | By Jorgelina Manna-Rea
Published June 20, 2024 at 5:21 AM MDT
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 10: Characters from the film are seen during the World Premiere of Disney and Pixar's "Inside Out 2" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on June 10, 2024. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney/Pixar)
It’s not often that we sit and think aboutfeelings: what they are, where they come from, and why they’re happening. We just feel them. 

Almost ten years ago, one movie gave voice to what may be an indescribable experience: discovering your feelings. 

That movie wasInside Out.This weekend,Inside Out 2premiered in theaters. It follows 13-year-old Riley as a few new feelings are added to the mix as she enters her teen years: Envy, Ennui, Embarrassment, and Anxiety. 

We talk to screenwriter Dave Holstein and experts about what it means to discover your feelings throughout your childhood – and your adulthood, too.

 

