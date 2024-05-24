Evacuations issued for Blue 2 Fire near Ruidoso

The following areas are under SET evacuation: The Villa Madonna Subdivision, Sierra Vista Subdivision, and Sun Valley Subdivision.

The following areas are under READY evacuation status: Angus

Evacuation Centers at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds at 101 5th Street in Capitan.

The Blue 2 Fire is currently burning in the White Mountain Wilderness area northwest of Ruidoso.

The fire size is currently estimated at 1,400 acres, but a heavy smoke layer makes an accurate estimate difficult. There is no containment.

There will be a public meeting about this fire Friday at 7:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Eastern New Mexico University-Ruidoso Branch Community College at 709 Mechem Drive in Ruidoso.