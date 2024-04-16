Looking back on Bush v. Gore as Supreme Court considers another election case

The Supreme Court will hear arguments later this month over whether former President Donald Trump has immunity from prosecution on charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election. It’s the second case about Trump this term that could impact the election.

We look back at the last time the Supreme Court decided such a significant election case — the 2000 Bush v. Gore case.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Joan Biskupic, CNN senior Supreme Court analyst and author of “Nine Black Robes: Inside the Supreme Court’s Drive to the Right and Its Historic Consequences,” out in paperback April 16.

