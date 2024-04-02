Sports betting is booming, but at what cost?

Editor’s note: The National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, a free and confidential service, is available by calling or texting 988.

The national 24-hour Problem Gambling Helpline, also free and confidential, is available at 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537).

The sports betting boom. It’s changed how fans engage with sports and brought in wads of cash for the leagues.

But it’s also brought scandals, concerns over player safety and growing worries about gambling addiction.

Today, On Point: Is it time to reconsider how we handle sports betting, just six years since its legalization?

Guests

Danny Funt, reporter covering the sports betting boom.

Richard Daynard, professor of law and president of the Public Health Advocacy Institute at Northeastern University.

Also Featured

Rep. Paul Tonko, Democratic representative for New York’s 20th congressional district. He recently introduced the SAFE Bet Act.

Transcript

Part I

ANNOUNCER: The 2024 Major League Baseball season set to get underway…

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: Opening day of the 2024 MLB season. The headline was supposed to be simple: Shohei Ohtani, one of the biggest stars in baseball, was making his debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers … one of the favorites for the World Series.

In the offseason, Ohtani had signed a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers, giving him the biggest contract in the history of North American sports.

But the story that captured the attention of baseball fans got a lot more complicated than that:

The scandal broke when the L.A. Times reported that Ohtani’s name came up in connection with a federal investigation into a sports betting ring in Orange County.

CHAKRABARTI: That connection came through Ippei Mizuhara, Ohtani’s longtime interpreter who was seen everywhere Ohtani went in America. Ohtani’s lawyers say that Mizuhara had stolen $4.5 million from Ohtani to pay off his gambling debts … debts he accrued through sports betting.

Now, we should be clear that this story is one that actually involves illegal sports betting. Since 2021, Mizuhara had been placing bets through an alleged illegal bookmaker in California … although he asserts that he thought what he was doing was legal.

Major League Baseball is investigating the situation … and we don’t know whether Mizuhara would’ve made the same decisions if sports gambling was illegal, period. But what we do know is that a lot has changed in the world of sports since sports betting was legalized by the Supreme Court in 2018. The sports betting industry in America has grown exponentially, multi-billion dollar exponentially. But so have the concerns:

ESPN: Lions players, including former first round pick Jameson Williams, have been suspended for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.

ESPN: Raptors forward Jontay Porter is under investigation by the league following multiple instances of betting irregularities.

WCPO-TV (CINCINNATI ABC AFFILIATE): The head baseball coach at the University of Alabama fired following sports gambling here and a couple of suspicious bets.

CHAKRABARTI: It’s not just in pro sports. The problem goes into the NCAA as well, which we’ll talk about in a minute. But is America’s sports betting industry getting out of hand, even as it’s booming and producing a windfall as well? What is the cost of all the betting going on in athletics?

Let’s start today with Danny Funt. He’s a reporter covering the sports betting boom. He’s also writing on a book on the topic. Danny Funt, welcome to On Point.

DANNY FUNT: Hi, Meghna. Thanks so much for having me.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay, so I’ve said generically. The sports betting boom, how would you describe how big the industry has gotten since 2018?

FUNT: As you said, I don’t think even gambling’s biggest advocates could ever have anticipated how enormous it’s grown, how profoundly it’s transformed the business of sports. I definitely would recommend taking the over on how big it’s going to get in the coming years. Since that Supreme Court decision you referenced in 2018 that paved the way for states outside of Nevada to legalize sports betting.

There’s been more than $330 billion wagered legally on sports in the U.S. Just an incomprehensible number, and sports books have generated about $25 billion in revenue from that. But yeah, just every aspect of how you consume sports, even if you’re not a gambler, has been transformed by this industry.

And as states continue to legalize, this is only going to get more inescapable and more controversial.

CHAKRABARTI: I want to come back to the transformation that’s happened for even non-betters. But who’s getting the windfall from these $330 billion sorts of tsunami of cash? It’s not just the sports books, obviously, or the leagues that are benefiting greatly from it. Who else is getting a windfall here?

FUNT: Some states have certainly generated a huge amount of tax revenue from legalizing this.

Others, including Colorado, where I live, have fallen far short of expectations. So that’s been a bit of a mixed bag, despite those staggering wagering totals we were just talking about. But yeah, basically everyone with skin in the game has tried to cash in on this new industry.

Sports media companies have signed incredibly lucrative deals with sports books, teams have put sports betting parlors and their stadiums and arenas, former players, as you can see, on just about every other commercial, are advertising for these companies.

So yeah, everyone wants a piece of the pot, and in many respects, a lot of them are disappointed, despite the fact that it seems like everyone you talk to has a bet going on, a given game.

CHAKRABARTI: So the teams have places to bet inside their facilities?

FUNT: Yes. So in Washington, D.C., for example, the NBA arena, the soccer stadium, the baseball park, all of them have a brick-and-mortar sportsbook now, attached to their stadium. The same is true for the Cleveland Cavaliers arena, where there’s a place you can go to bet, just outside of where you’d go to watch the action from your seat.

And I bring the Cavs up because their head coach, J. B. Bickerstaff was one of the people in recent days who said how out of hand this has gotten. He was talking about how he hears fans in the stands, heckling him when the team is winning, but not going to cover the point spread, or he even had someone call his home to threaten him. Because I guess Cavs game had cost that person money.

Yeah, it’s truly infiltrated not only the business in kind of an abstract way, but literally the places we go to watch sports.

CHAKRABARTI: Oh, my gosh. Okay. And then the number of people, right? I’m seeing that the average monthly users of the most popular betting apps, and we should say that my guess is that most people are using the apps to place their bets and maybe not necessarily going to the facilities to stay at an arena or a stadium.

But that number of people has soared to 600% to more than 16 million. Is there any way, Danny, to describe who is part of that 600%growth?

FUNT: You’re exactly right. The vast majority of sports betting now takes place online, and you can imagine how nice it is for people who want to bet at the sports bar, from their couch and not have to drive to some casino to place a bet.

So that’s certainly generating a huge amount of growth. States are cagey about disclosing who exactly is placing bets and how many people are placing bets, but it’s no mystery that a ton of this growth is coming from young men who have a propensity to gamble more than the average person. There’s been some controversies about colleges letting sports books advertised on campuses, but I think it’s clear that the same people who are such adamant sports fans are, this huge untapped, client base for these companies.

CHAKRABARTI: Yeah.

FUNT: Yeah.

CHAKRABARTI: So I’m going to, I want to talk about the cultural aspect of this as well a little bit later in the show, but Danny, you mentioned that basically every sports news site has a sports betting beat now.

And you said that I think even ESPN has its own sports book, there is this perfect synergy going on between the coverage of sports, the playing of sports, the business of sports, and the thrill of gambling, right? And the legalization of sports gambling. And it’s brought out some pretty good commentary.

There’s one that I saw a couple of weeks ago on Twitter from a guy named @JeffIsrael25. And it was spot on. He has this satirical quote where he quoted:

“Welcome back to SportsCenter Presented by ESPN Bet, for more on the Ohtani situation we go to our FanDuel MLB Insider Jeff Passan at our DraftKings Studio in Los Angeles brought to you by Caesar’s Sportsbook. Jeff, how could something like this happen?”

End quote. Okay, so not actually a quote. He made that up. But I feel like through satire, he’s accurately describing something about just how inescapable gambling has become, even just in the watching of sports.

FUNT: Yes. And as you said, ESPN getting in the game with licensing their name and getting a stake in a major sports book recently is a huge development in that. I was speaking with a former person who worked in the industry setting odds and used to be a professional sports better just yesterday, and he was saying that his eight-year-old son sees so many ads, especially on ESPN Bet.

Now he felt obligated to walk his kid through the basics of probabilities and why it’s so hard to actually win money on sports. And he was saying, just as I might teach my kid how to drink responsibly or why cigarettes are dangerous, gambling falls into that boat now. Pretty incredible.

Yeah, it’s much easier now to list the outlets that don’t take money from gambling companies than those that do. And I would just respectfully quibble with one thing you said. You said basically every sports media company now has someone on the sports betting beat. They certainly have all sorts of staffers promoting bets and talking about all the different ways you can bet on sports.

There’s actually a pretty shocking dearth of reporters who cover this industry aggressively, as they might cover tech or tobacco or any other major sector of the economy. I think we could wonder why that is. The fact that advertising dollars are pouring in must play a part. But as much as these media companies are promoting gambling, I think they’re dropping the ball in reporting on it.

CHAKRABARTI: Danny, you are very gracious and saying you want to respectfully quibble. You could just be like, “No Meghna. That was a mischaracterization.”

FUNT: (LAUGHS)

CHAKRABARTI: The truth is there’s so much money here that they call it the sports betting beat, but it’s not really aggressive journalism at all. Full stop. I will take that point.

Very humbly, that’s exactly right. Okay. We’ve got just about 30 seconds before we have to take our first break here, Danny, just let me quickly ask you, for you as, I’m going to presume you’re a lover of sports. Also, you live in Fort Collins, so that’s a major sports city in this country.

How has betting or sports gambling just changed your relationship with watching or being a fan?

FUNT: I think, if you’re a food critic, you should go out to eat at restaurants. So as a sports betting reporter, I do wet my beak a little bit, but the more you learn about sports betting, for me personally, the more it’s a loser’s game.

So I try to keep my betting to a minimum.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay, and is it, just quickly, is it changing, do you think even just your enjoyment of watching?

FUNT: Oh yeah, I talk to so many people who are diehard fans of teams, but if they forgot to place a bet that day, even if their team wins, they seem more bummed out than excited after the game.

That’s for sure.

CHAKRABARTI: Wow. Okay, so we’re going to come back to that in terms of how it’s changing sports fans as well. So Danny Funt, stand by for just a quick moment. Back in a second. This is On Point.

