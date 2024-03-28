The News Roundup - International

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that“radical Islamists” were responsible for an attack on a concert venue in Moscow last Friday that killed at least 137 people and injured over 100 more. He also accused Ukraine of colluding with the attackers, which Kyiv has denied.

Hamas is calling for the cessation of aid delivery by air, saying that people in Gaza and other areas to which Palestinians have fled are putting themselves in danger trying to get to packages that have fallen in hazardous places.

In Nigeria, days before the deadline for a ransom payment, the army rescued students and staff who were taken from a school in the country’s north in early March.

We cover the most important stories from around the world in the international hour of the News Roundup.

