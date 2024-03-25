The 1A Record Club listens to Shakira's 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran'
Shakira released her new album, “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” last Friday. It’s her first in seven years.
The cross-genre, cross–culture singer’s 12th album covers her most recent breakup and journey of self-discovery. She says that making the album was “an alchemical process” where “[her] tears transformed into diamonds.”
The 1A Record Club convenes to dive into the musical world that Shakira has built: a career that’s spanned multiple continents, languages, cultures, and audiences.
