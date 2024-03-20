© 2024 KANW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

All-woman team upends Somali journalism

Published March 20, 2024 at 6:52 AM MDT
Two female journalists working for Bilan Media, a Somali start-up staffed entirely by women, interview a woman running a restaurant in a market in Mogadishu on May 22, 2022. (Hasan Ali Elmi/AFP via Getty Images)
Two female journalists working for Bilan Media, a Somali start-up staffed entirely by women, interview a woman running a restaurant in a market in Mogadishu on May 22, 2022. (Hasan Ali Elmi/AFP via Getty Images)

An all-woman team of journalists has launched a new monthly TV show in Somalia that deals with taboo issues in the country. The group aims to disrupt the traditional male-dominated media landscape of the East African nation discussing topics such as period education, women living with HIV and albinism.

Hinda Abdi Mahmoud, deputy editor at Bilan Media, speaks to Deepa Fernandes about the group’s work and aims.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.