Since the start of the pandemic, we’ve heard a lot about empty office spaces collecting dust as workers adapt to work from home and hybrid work. Those commercial real estate problems could create instability within the banking system.

We get the latest from Mike Regan, senior editor at Bloomberg News, about what’s going on.

