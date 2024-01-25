Advocates: ‘Can kicked farther down the road’ by Congress on wildland fire pay

For the third time, Congress has extended temporary federal firefighter pay raises with a continuing resolution.

The extension goes until early March, and funding won’t come out of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, but from other funds within federal fire agencies, according to the advocacy group Grassroots Wildland Firefighters.

“The can was kicked farther down the road,” said Lucas Mayfield, the group’s president. “So they extended the gangplank that federal wildland firefighters are walking on.”

With fire season in some parts of the country just several months out, he said the uncertainty around pay and the succession of quick fixes has serious implications.

“I think it'll be a continuation of what's already a pretty depressing hiring process for folks,” he said. “There's just other places people can go to make more money, have a livable planet, income, income and sacrifice left less and ensure that their mental health and well-being is taken care of.”

His group is going to continue pushing for a permanent pay fix, and measures that address a number of other long-standing issues, like housing and mental health. Officials have identified low pay and other challenges as some of the key barriers to recruitment and retention in the federal fire service.

