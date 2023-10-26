Who is House Speaker Mike Johnson?

The United States House of Representatives finally has a leader.

Yesterday, all 220 House Republicans present voted forLouisiana Republican Mike Johnson. He was the fourth candidate put forward by the GOP in the three weeks since they ousted former speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Johnson is now second in line to President Joe Biden after Vice President Kamala Harris – whose elections he tried to overturn. He inherits a hefty to-do list. Where might he put his attention first?

