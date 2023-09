In Libya, clean-up and recovery efforts continue in Derna after the catastrophic flood devastated the city over a week ago. Around 9,000 people are still reported missing.

Sarah Dadouch, a Middle East correspondent for the Washington Post based in Beirut, joins host Scott Tong.

