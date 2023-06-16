Story Time in the Park

June 5-July 13

If you’re looking for a fun, educational activity for your child this summer, check out Story Time in the Park.

APS Title I created the program to get books into the hands of kids and prevent summer learning loss. Teachers will host read aloud sessions for children and their families Monday through Thursday at several summer lunch meal sites in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County. Lunch is served Monday through Friday between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Story Time in the Park kicks off on June 5 and will run through July 13.

Families leave each Story Time in the Park Session with a copy of the book that was read and an activity sheet/lesson plan of strategies and supports for reading at home.

The program strives to support families so they can guide their children toward reading proficiency and a life-long joy of reading. Research shows that young children who have access to books in the home, and who are read to regularly, have the best chance of becoming successful readers.

Through modeling and teaching, adults taking part in Story Time in the Park sessions learn about the reading process, strategies for reading aloud, and questioning techniques for reading comprehension.

Parks and Locations

Northeast

Aztec Park, 3400 Moon NE

Chelwood Park, 13205 San Juan NE

Grisham Park, Veranda and Hoyle NE

Jade Park, 6402 San Francisco NE

Montgomery Park, 5301 Ponderosa NE

Quigley Park, 2801 San Pedro Dr. NE

Sandia Vista Park, 11505 Chico NE

Northwest

4-H Park, 1400 Menaul NW

Alameda Spray Park, 9800 4 th St. NW

La Ladera Park, 211 Los Ranchos NW

Paradise Hills Community Center, 5901 Paradise Blvd NW

Santa Fe Village Park, 5700 Bogart NW

Tiguex Park, 1800 Mountain Rd. NW

Southeast

Burton Park, 901 Carlisle SE

Casa Feliz Apts., 443 Espanola SE

Wilson Park, 6000 Anderson SE

Southwest