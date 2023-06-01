The News Roundup – Domestic

The House passed a deal to raise the debt ceiling this week in an attempt to avoid an economic disaster. Now, it moves to the Senate where amendments are expected.

The Texas House of Representatives voted to impeach the state’s attorney general, Ken Paxton, this week after it was revealed that he’d used his elected position to benefit himself, and a campaign donor. Now, Paxton faces a trial in the State Senate.

NASA held its first public meeting on UAPs (unidentified anomalous phenomena) ahead of the release of a report by its task force assembled to study such occurrences. The group said it needed better data than what was currently available.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

