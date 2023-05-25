Supreme Court sides against EPA in wetlands case

The Supreme Court sided against the Environmental Protection Agency in a case over what constitutes a wetland. In doing so, the court reduced the EPA’s authority to regulate water pollution under the Clean Water Act, passed more than 50 years ago. The decision could impact what happens to wetlands across the country.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Camille Pannu, associate professor at Columbia Law School.

