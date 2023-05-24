Why musical icon Tina Turner was simply 'The Best'

Tina Turner, the legendary soul and rock icon has died at age 83.

Turner was born Anna Mae Bullock in Brownsville, TN. During a career that spanned more than six decades she sold more than 150 million records, won 12 Grammys, was voted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 and in 2021, and was honored at the Kennedy Center in 2005.

She also survived years of physical and mental abuse at the hands of her then-husbandIke Turner, andwas oneof the first celebrities to speak candidly about domestic abuse.

Turner died after a long illness at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

