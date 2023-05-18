The News Roundup - Domestic

Joe Biden is coming home. The President is cutting his trip to Japan for the G7 meeting short to help negotiate a deal ahead of the debt ceiling deadline on June 1.

North Carolina Republicans overrode Democratic Governor Roy Cooper’s veto of a bill that would outlaw most abortions after 12 weeks. This bill not only affects pregnant people in that state, but also those in neighboring states who travel to North Carolina for the procedure.

The publishing company Penguin Random House and writer’s group PEN America sued a Florida school district over the removal of books about LGBTQ+ issues and race, saying that their removal violated the First Amendment.

