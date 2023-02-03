Everyday awe: Science's answer to your search for happiness

John Reynolds has lived in Yosemite National Park his entire life. He’s dwelled among the park’s magnificent sites, like Yosemite Falls.

“As you walk to the base of the lower falls, you really get a sense for how insignificant you are and how amazing Mother Nature is because of the wind that it creates and the mist,” he says.

“It truly gives a sense of awe.”

It’s that feeling beyond happiness. Past wonder, to the sublime.

And it turns out, feeling awe can transform not only your soul … but your brain, as well.

“Awe, as powerfully as any state you can pinpoint, shifts you to being opened and engaged and curious about the world,” Dacher Keltner says.

Today, On Point: The science behind why we all need to seek and experience more awe.

Guests

Dacher Keltner, founding director of the Greater Good Science Center. Professor of psychology at the University of California, Berkeley. Host of The Science of Happiness podcast. Author of Awe: The New Science of Everyday Wonder and How It Can Transform Your Life.

Also Featured

John O. Reynolds, former postmaster of Yosemite National Park.

Related Reading

