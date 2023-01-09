Saskatchewan compiles a Top-10 list of 911 calls that weren't an emergency

DWANE BROWN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Dwane Brown. If your bathtub has ever been clogged, you might have called a plumber. One resident of Saskatchewan, Canada, decided the police were a better option. That's No. 1 on a Top 10 list of inappropriate 911 calls made last year. It also features someone ringing because they ran out of milk. A cat in a tree didn't make the list. I guess Saskatchewan, residents are saving that for the fire department.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.