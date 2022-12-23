A North Carolina student's message in a bottle has been found 2 years later

(SOUNDBITE OF THE POLICE SONG, "MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE")

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. A student's message in a bottle was found two years later and over 3,600 miles from where he sent it. Alan Doshier dropped the bottle into the Gulf Stream off the coast of North Carolina in July, 2020. It contained a note scrawled on a picture of his high school graduation class, all eight of them. A woman tagged Ocracoke School on Facebook after finding it last weekend on a beach in Portugal. Someone call the police. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.