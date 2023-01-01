Sunday at 5:00 p.m. on KANW-2

Throughline is a weekly one-hour narrative history series. Each episode tackles the history behind today's headlines, and takes the listener back in time to understand the present. These are stories you can feel and sounds you can see from the moments that shaped our world. Each week, hosts Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei bring their fresh perspectives to a new topic, and explore the historical underpinnings of our tumultuous current events landscape.