Weekdays at 10:00 p.m. on KANW-2

Think is a national, talk radio program, hosted by acclaimed journalist Krys Boyd and produced by KERA in Dallas, Texas. Each week, listeners across the country tune in to the program to hear thought-provoking, in-depth conversations with newsmakers from across the globe. Previous guests on the program include former Secretaries of State Madeleine Albright and John Kerry, actor Bryan Cranston, Sen. John Cornyn and Sen. Ted Cruz, Melinda Gates, author Malcolm Gladwell, Jane Goodall, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Rev. Jesse Jackson and more.