KANW's Top 15 at 5:00

Friday at 5:00 p.m.

Listen every Friday to the official countdown of New Mexico Music's 15 most popular songs of the week!

February 17, 2023

15 Libro de Recuerdos | Andrea Michelle & Antoinette Josephine (Single)

14 El Cisne | Peter Vigil & the All Star Band (Single)

13 Me Tienes Loca | Tanya Griego (Single)

12 Juan Charrasqueado | Diabolyk (Single)

11 Nuevo México Cierto | Ana Maria (Single)

10 Me Nace del Corazón | Santiago Alberto (Encantado)

9 Muchachita Color Canela | Tequila Rain (Single)

8 Y Andale | Euforia (Single)

7 Mi Saxophone | Sangre Joven (Órale)

6 Ya Te Vi | Maiya (NM Music 2022)

5 El Alfarero | Ariel Macias (NM Music 2022)

4 No Puedo Soñar | Mezcal (I’m in Taos)

3 Demos Gracias al Señor | Johnny Sanchez y Puro Norte (Single)

2 Gabino Barrera | Rick Anaya & the Other Half (Canciones)

1 Al Pasito Por las Piedras | Steve Chavez (En el Último Minuto)