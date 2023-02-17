KANW's Top 15 at 5:00

Listen every Friday to the official countdown of New Mexico Music's 15 most popular songs of the week!
February 17, 2023
15 Libro de Recuerdos | Andrea Michelle & Antoinette Josephine (Single)
14 El Cisne | Peter Vigil & the All Star Band (Single)
13 Me Tienes Loca | Tanya Griego (Single)
12 Juan Charrasqueado | Diabolyk (Single)
11 Nuevo México Cierto | Ana Maria (Single)
10 Me Nace del Corazón | Santiago Alberto (Encantado)
9 Muchachita Color Canela | Tequila Rain (Single)
8 Y Andale | Euforia (Single)
7 Mi Saxophone | Sangre Joven (Órale)
6 Ya Te Vi | Maiya (NM Music 2022)
5 El Alfarero | Ariel Macias (NM Music 2022)
4 No Puedo Soñar | Mezcal (I’m in Taos)
3 Demos Gracias al Señor | Johnny Sanchez y Puro Norte (Single)
2 Gabino Barrera | Rick Anaya & the Other Half (Canciones)
1 Al Pasito Por las Piedras | Steve Chavez (En el Último Minuto)