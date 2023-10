An Evening with Diane Dimond on Guardianship

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.

On Friday, September 29, 2023, KANW presented a public discussion on Guardianship with acclaimed journalist Diane Dimond, Center for Estate Administration Reform Director Rick Black, NM Family Guardianship Conservatorship Coalition Member Emily Darnell Nuñez, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremy Peña, NM State Senator Pete Campos, and KANW General Manager Michael Brasher. The discussion was held at the Berna Facio Professional Development Complex in Albuquerque, NM.