Melissa Joan Hart says she helped kindergartners escape the Nashville shooting

Actress Melissa Joan Hart said she helped kindergarten students escape from a school shooting in Nashville when a gunman killed three children and three adults on Monday.

The Sabrina the Teenage Witch star lives in Nashville and said her children attend school near the Covenant School, where the shooting took place. Her children were not in their school that day, but Hart and her husband were on their way to conferences at the school when the shooting at the Covenant School happened, she said in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"We helped a class of kindergartners across a busy highway that were climbing out of the woods, that were trying to escape the shooter situation at their school," she said, holding back tears.

She said they helped get the kids to their teachers and parents across the road.

"I don't know what to say anymore," she said. "Enough is enough. Just pray for the families."

Hart said she and her family moved to Nashville from Connecticut shortly after 2012's Sandy Hook school shooting, the second deadliest on record.

"This is our second experience with a school shooting, with our kids being in close proximity," she said.

She and her family are all OK, she added.

Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old who used he/him pronouns, according to authorities, arrived at the Covenant School, shot the glass out of a side door and crawled through the opening to access the building.

Hale was armed with two AR-style guns — a rifle and a pistol — as well as a handgun, and was killed minutes after arriving at the scene, investigators said.

Hale was a former student of the school, Nashville Police Chief John Drake said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.