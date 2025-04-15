A stranger helps a grieving daughter clean her mother's grass-covered gravestone

This story is part of the My Unsung Hero series, from the Hidden Brain team. It features stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else.

When Ashley Blas was 7 years old, her mother passed away. They were living in New York at the time and her mother was buried in her hometown of Chicago.

In 2023, nearly 30 years later, Blas decided to fly to Chicago to visit her mother's grave for the first time since the funeral.

She used a car service to drive her to the cemetery. That morning, a sleek black car with tinted windows pulled up to her hotel, driven by a man in a suit. Blas came down to greet him, holding the pink roses she had brought to place on the grave.

" I'm feeling disheveled because I'm nervous and grieving," she recalled. "And he opens the door and greets me kindly."

When they got to the cemetery, Blas got out of the car, forgetting the flowers, and began to search for her mother's gravestone. The driver stood near the car, giving her space.

"I look around and I was just overwhelmed. There were just so many gravesites," Blas said. "I look up at the driver and he's looking at me. And he could tell that I was getting more and more distressed."

Then Blas looked down and realized she was standing right in front of her mother's grave marker.

"And the driver, he calls out ... 'Did you find it?'" Blas said. "I just start sobbing. And I'm trying to choke through my tears and tell him, 'Yes, I found it.'"

Angela Blas /

The man ran over with a box of tissues. He looked down and noticed that grass was covering part of the marker. Then, in his full suit, he dropped to his knees and started ripping away the grass and dirt.

"He is just clawing away at it, trying to reveal the entire stone," Blas said. "Wiping the grave away with his hand, dusting it away just so that I can see."

When Blas had first found it, she was only able to see her mother's name and dates of birth and death.

"But he was so kind as to really clean that stone, so that it revealed that it said, 'Beloved mother of Angela and Ashley,' Angela being my sister," Blas said.

"And that is when I really just started sobbing very, very hard just to see that on my mother's grave."

The man offered her another tissue and then walked back to the car to give her time to herself. A few minutes later, he returned with the flowers she had forgotten.

"I will never forget that moment of humanity," Blas said. "And I'll never forget seeing this really kind individual — it didn't matter that he was in his full suit. He just helped me through that moment and so I will never forget his kindness."

Ashley Blas / Ashley Blas (left), her mother Doris Arrington (middle) and her sister Angela in 1988.

