Trump is in Dearborn, Michigan, trying to win over Arab American voters

DEARBORN, Mich. — Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Harris will head into the final weekend of the campaign with stops in “Blue Wall” swing states, with both candidates holding Friday night rallies in Milwaukee.

Trump arrived in Dearborn, Mich., where the city's Arab-American voters are angry with the way the Biden administration has handled Israel's war in Gaza and Lebanon, and Harris has struggled to maintain support in that community.

In Michigan, home to the second-most electoral votes in the Blue Wall, Democrats are hoping to hold a state Biden won four years ago after Trump took Michigan by just over 10,000 votes in 2016.

Harris is slated to make stops at a union hall in Janesville and an event in Appleton before her Milwaukee rally. She is almost certain to mention in her remarks the violent language used by Trump in a late-night diatribe against former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney. Trump has been highlighting comments from Biden that sounded like he was calling Trump supporters "garbage."

Harris and Trump are expected to focus part of their messages Friday on blue-collar workers, which make up a significant portion of the electorate in both states. Together with Pennsylvania — the third of the “Blue Wall” states — Michigan and Wisconsin are home to a higher eligible-voting population of white voters without college degrees than the four other swing states up for grabs.

Biden won Wisconsin in 2020 by just over 20,000 votes. Their goal is to turn out new voters for Trump by Tuesday night .

Trump is holding his Milwaukee rally at the Fiserv Forum, the same arena where he formally accepted the Republican nomination days after an assassination attempt. Harris will be at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center, with a slate of musical artists including the Isley Brothers and rappers GloRilla and Flo Milli.

The final push

The Midwest swing followed stops by both campaigns on Thursday in Arizona and Nevada — where Harris and Trump both sought to rally support among Latino voters.

This weekend, they will be racing from swing state to swing state, trying to rally supporters and win over the last remaining undecided voters. Harris will have stops in Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina and Wisconsin before wrapping her campaign Monday with a set of rallies in Pennsylvania — including one in Allentown, where more than half of people are Latino, mainly Puerto Rican.

Trump will be traveling to Michigan, North Carolina and Wisconsin. He also has a stop in Virginia — a state Harris is widely favored to win. His campaign has not yet announced where he will spend his final day of campaigning.

