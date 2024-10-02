Harris and Biden surveyed damage wrought by Hurricane Helene in 2 swing states

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Vice President Harris took a pause from the campaign trail on Wednesday to visit a neighborhood ravaged by Hurricane Helene where more than half of residents don't have power and many don't have running water, consoling a woman who she said had lost her husband.

“There is real pain and trauma that has resulted because of this hurricane,” Harris said.

Meanwhile, President Biden spent about an hour flying over Asheville, N.C., by helicopter. “You can see homes that are moved, clearly, from one side of the river, down the river to another side,” he said. “Communities like Chimney Rock are reduced to piles of wood and debris.”

Bendan Smialowski / AFP / AFP Vice President Harris speaks about damage caused by Hurricane Helene in Augusta, Ga., on Oct. 2.

Biden and Harris are trying to reassure residents hurt by the massive storm that the federal government will help the region recover. Making good on that promise is a critical test for the administration in this election year, particularly in the swing states of North Carolina and Georgia, where Biden and Harris visited.

But Biden said it wasn't about politics. “At a moment like this, we put politics aside — at least, we should put it all aside, and we have, here,” Biden said at a briefing at an emergency operations center in Raleigh, N.C.

“There are no Democrats, Republicans — only Americans — and our job is to help as many people as we can, as quickly as we can, and as thoroughly as we can,” he said.

Mandel Ngan / AFP / AFP President Biden talks with state officials at an emergency operations center in Raleigh, N.C., with a map of the area hit by Hurricane Helene behind him.

Biden announced that the federal government would cover 100% of the costs of debris removal and emergency protective measures for six months for North Carolina, as requested by its Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

He also directed up to 1,000 active-duty soldiers to be deployed to help the North Carolina National Guard deliver food, water and medicine.

In Georgia, Harris said the federal government would cover 100% of the costs of debris removal and emergency protective measures for three months for the state, as requested by its Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. Kemp was not with her for the tour.

Mandel Ngan / AFP / AFP President Biden surveyed storm damage on Marine One near Asheville, N.C. on Oct. 2.

The White House also announced that Biden had authorized 100% of the costs of debris removal and emergency protective measures for three months for Florida — a state he plans to visit on Thursday.

Biden will also make a stop on Thursday in Georgia. That's where former President Donald Trump was on Monday, where he, too, said that disasters transcend politics.

Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images / Getty Images Former President Donald Trump visitsa furniture store damaged during Hurricane Helene in Valdosta, Ga., on Sept. 30.

“As you know, our country is in the final weeks of a hard-fought national election. But in a time like this, when a crisis hits, when our fellow citizens cry out in need, none of that matters. We're not talking about politics now. We have to all get together and get this solved," Trump said.

But during his stop, Trump falsely said Gov. Kemp had not been able to reach Biden. “He’s been calling the president, hasn’t been able to get him. But they’ll come through, I’m sure,” Trump said. Biden later that day angrily criticized Trump.

“He's lying, and the governor told him he was lying,” Biden said, noting he had spoken with Kemp. “I don't know why he [Trump] does this. And the reason I get so angry about it — I don't care about what he says about me, but I care what he communicates to the people that are in need. He implies that we're not doing everything possible. We are,” Biden said.

