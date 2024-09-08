Kendrick Lamar will headline next year's Super Bowl halftime show

Kendrick Lamar is returning to the Super Bowl stage, this time as headliner.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper will play the Apple Music halftime show at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9, 2025, the NFL, Apple Music, Roc Nation and Lamar himself announced Sunday.

"Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I'll be there to remind the world why," Lamar said in a statement. "They got the right one."

NFL’s head of music Seth Dudowsky added, "Few artists have impacted music and culture as profoundly as Kendrick Lamar. Time and time again, Kendrick has proven his unique ability to craft moments that resonate, redefine, and ultimately shake the very foundation of hip-hop.”

Since the release of his breakout album good kid, m.A.A.d city in 2012, Lamar has won 17 Grammys, and became the first non-classical, non-jazz musician to win a Pulitzer Prize for his 2017 album DAMN.

Though the Compton, Calif., native hasn’t released an album since 2022, he’s coming off of a big summer. His single “Not Like Us,” a diss track aimed at Canadian rapper Drake, spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in June.

Lamar performed at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show in Los Angeles with other rap and hip-hop stars.

