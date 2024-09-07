Police search for person of interest after multiple people shot near Kentucky highway

Updated September 07, 2024 at 22:46 PM ET

Multiple people were shot near a highway north of London, Ky., and a person of interest remained at large, officials said Saturday.

London Mayor Randall Weddle said in a Facebook video that seven people were injured, but not all of them from gunshots — some due to car crashes. He said there were no fatalities as of now.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that the shooting happened near I-75, which was closed at Exit 49 “due to an active shooter situation,” without giving further detail.

I-75 has since reopened in north and southbound directions, the London Police Department said on Facebook.

The London Police Department released an image of a person of interest and identified him as Joseph A. Couch, a 32-year-old white male approximately 5’10" and 154 lbs. Couch is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police said.

