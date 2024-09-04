Multiple injuries are reported in a shooting at a Georgia high school

Updated September 04, 2024 at 14:18 PM ET

Police agencies rushed to Apalachee High School in Barrow County, Ga., on Wednesday after a shooting was reported. A suspect is in custody, officials said. It's not yet known how many people were shot, or how badly they were hurt.

"Obviously what you see behind us is an evil thing today," Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith told reporters outside the school Wednesday afternoon. "At about 9:30 this morning, we received the first call that there was an active shooter" on the campus, he added.

"We're not releasing any information as far as injuries, but we have multiple injuries," Smith said, calling the process so far "a very, very fluid investigation."

Grady Hospital in Atlanta tells NPR that it "received one gunshot wound victim from Apalachee High School in Barrow County."

Another local hospital declined to say whether it had any patients from the school, but media outlets in Georgia report at least two other casualties. NPR has reached out to law enforcement agencies for more details.

Images from the scene showed police officers leading students away from the school and to the nearby football field.

"We're in the process of reunifying our students with their parents," Smith said. "Obviously, that's chaotic."

The sheriff said authorities will provide an update at 4 p.m. local time. But he also predicted, "This is gonna take multiple days for us to get answers as to what happened and why this happened."

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said its agents were “on site assisting local, state, & federal law enforcement” who are investigating the violence.

“I have directed all available state resources to respond to the incident at Apalachee High School and urge all Georgians to join my family in praying for the safety of those in our classrooms, both in Barrow County and across the state," Gov. Brian Kemp said.

“We will continue to work with local, state, and federal partners as we gather information and further respond to this situation,” the governor added.

