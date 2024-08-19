Ashley Biden, the president's daughter, paints a personal picture of her father's commitment

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

Ashley Biden, the youngest child of President Biden, painted a more personal picture of her father, sharing stories of him as a parent and as a political figure.

A social worker and activist, Ashley has largely stayed out of the spotlight.

Watch her full remarks:

"Dad always told me that I was no better than anybody else, and nobody was better than me. He taught me that everyone deserves a fair shot and that we shouldn't leave anyone behind. That's what you learn from a fighter who has been underestimated his entire life," she said.

"When I look at Dad, I see grace, strength and humility," she added. "I see one of the most consequential leaders ever in history."

The 43-year-old, who is the former executive director at the Delaware Center for Justice, also spoke about her late brother Beau, who died in 2015, adding that her father was able to keep serving in government despite reeling from a loss.

"After Beau passed, I got this tattoo on my wrist. It says, 'courage, dear heart' — a reminder to myself to keep going, to get back up, like my dad has always done," she said. "He has taught me that a courageous heart is a miraculous thing. A courageous heart can heal a family. A courageous heart can heal a nation and maybe even the world."

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / Getty Images Joe Biden wipes away a tear on stage.

When the president took the stage, he hugged his daughter and dabbed his eyes with a tissue. After minutes of applause, Biden exclaimed, "That was my daughter!"

"God love you," he added. "You're incredible."

Ashley previously spoke on her father's behalf at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

