An Australian cyclist has died after being hit by a car. Police arrested her husband

Melissa Hoskins, an Australian world champion cyclist and two-time Olympian, died over the weekend after being hit by a car outside her home near the city of Adelaide. She was 32.

Police arrested her husband, former professional cyclist Rohan Dennis, and charged him in her death, according to Australian media.

The Australian Olympic Committee said in a tweet that its members were feeling the "utmost sadness" over the loss of Hoskins.

"Our condolences go to Melissa's family, friends and the cycling community at this extremely difficult time," the committee said.

In a statement, the South Australia Police said a 32-year-old woman from Medindie, an Adelaide suburb, suffered "serious injuries" and later died in the hospital after she was hit by a car Saturday evening.

Police arrested a 33-year-old Medindie man — who they said knew the victim — and charged him with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without due care and endangering life. He was bailed and is due to appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on March 13, police said.

Authorities did not name Hoskins or Dennis directly.

The couple has two children.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported that Hoskins' family paid tribute to the late cyclist in a public statement shortly after her death.

"Not only have we lost a daughter and sister, her children have lost their mum, a freewheeling spirit, a giver with a big heart, patience and zest for life," her father, Peter, said.

Eric Feferberg / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Melissa Hoskins (second from left) celebrates with other members of the Australian team after winning the women's team pursuit finals at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, near Paris, in 2015.

Hoskins' former teammates, including fellow Australian cyclist Annette Edmondson, also shared memories of the beloved athlete.

"A force to be reckoned with, she took the cycling world by storm, before pursuing her next dream; starting a family & becoming the ultimate Mum," Edmondson said in a tweet.

Hoskins helped Australia win gold in the women's team pursuit event at the track cycling world championships in France in 2015, and she also competed in two Olympic Games — London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

She retired from professional cycling in 2017.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.