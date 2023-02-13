Today in Entertainment History: Reprise Records started

On Feb. 13, 1961, Frank Sinatra unveiled his own record label, Reprise. Sinatra did not have a very high opinion of rock music, but the label would release recordings by The Beach Boys, Jimi Hendrix and The Kinks.

In 1972, Led Zeppelin canceled a concert in Singapore after authorities would not let the group off the plane because of their long hair.

In 1982, a 300-pound marker on the grave of Lynyrd Skynyrd singer Ronnie Van Zant was stolen from an Orange Park, Florida, cemetery. Police found it two weeks later in a dry riverbed.

In 1991, a helicopter carrying actor Kirk Douglas collided with a stunt plane over an airport in California. Douglas suffered cuts and bruises. Two people on the plane were killed.

In 1997, Michael Jackson and then-wife Debbie Rowe became parents to a son named Prince.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Kim Novak is 90. Actor Bo Svenson ("Walking Tall") is 82. Actor Stockard Channing is 79. Talk show host Jerry Springer is 79. Singer Peter Gabriel is 73. Actor-singer David Naughton is 72. Bassist Peter Hook of New Order and Joy Division is 67. Actor Matt Salinger is 63. Singer Henry Rollins is 62. Actor Neal McDonough ("Boomtown") is 57. Singer Freedom Williams (C & C Music Factory) is 57. Actor Kelly Hu ("Martial Law") is 55. Singer Matt Berninger of The National is 52. Bassist Todd Harrell (3 Doors Down) is 51. Drummer Scott Thomas of Parmalee is 50. Singer Feist is 47. MC Natalie Stewart of Floetry is 44. Actor Mena Suvari (MEE'-nuh soo-VAHR'-ee) is 44.