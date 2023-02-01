DOJ is searching Biden's Delaware home as part of classified document search

The Justice Department is searching President Biden's home in Rehoboth, Del. on Wednesday as part of its investigation into classified documents found among his personal files, Biden's lawyer said in a statement.

Bob Bauer called it a "planned search" and said that it had Biden's "full support and cooperation." He said he would have more information after the search was complete.

This story will be updated.

