© 2023 KANW
dsc_0007_city_final_72_copyright.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Moments of joy from 2021

By Anne Li
Published December 22, 2021 at 11:03 AM MST
It's true, 2021 was not easy â but moments of joy, humor and appreciation were as much a part of the past year as its challenges.
Meredith Rizzo/NPR

It's true, 2021 was not easy — but moments of joy, humor and appreciation were as much a part of the past year as were its challenges.

In case you missed them, take a listen to some of our more fun and relaxing moments of 2021.

Looking for more can't-miss listens? Check out 2021's best movies, TV, music and books, and tips to keep your New Year's resolutions.

For more great listens, shows and stories, get NPR One. Listen on your smart speaker or download the app from the Google Play or Apple Store.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Anne Li
Anne Li (she/her) is the Product Manager for Voice Platforms, which means that she leads NPR's strategy on voice assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri. Previously, she was the emerging platforms lead for NPR One, the engine that powers personalized and curated news and podcast experiences across various platforms, including voice and mobile devices.