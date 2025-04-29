Today in History: April 29, Los Angeles riots after Rodney King verdict

Today is Tuesday, April 29, the 119th day of 2025. There are 246 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On April 29, 1992, a jury in Simi Valley, California, acquitted four Los Angeles police officers charged with assault and using excessive force in the videotaped beating of motorist Rodney King; the verdicts were followed by six days of rioting in Los Angeles which destroyed hundreds of businesses and resulted in over 60 deaths.

Also on this date:

In 1916, the Easter Rising in Dublin collapsed as Irish nationalists surrendered to British forces.

In 1945, during World War II, American soldiers liberated the Dachau concentration camp.

In 1991, a powerful tropical cyclone made landfall in Bangladesh, creating a storm surge that resulted in more than 138,000 deaths.

In 1997, the Chemical Weapons Convention, a worldwide treaty banning the use of chemical weapons and mandating the destruction of existing chemical weapons, went into effect.

In 2008, Democratic presidential hopeful Barack Obama denounced his former pastor, the Rev. Jeremiah Wright, for what he termed "divisive and destructive" remarks on race.

In 2011, Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton were married in an opulent ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey.

Today's Birthdays. Musician Willie Nelson is 92. Baseball Hall of Famer Luis Aparicio is 91. Conductor Zubin Mehta is 89. Singer Tommy James is 78. Golf Hall of Famer Johnny Miller is 78. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is 71. Actor Kate Mulgrew is 70. Actor Daniel Day-Lewis is 68. Actor Michelle Pfeiffer is 67. Singer-TV personality Carnie Wilson is 57. Tennis Hall of Famer Andre Agassi is 55. Actor Uma Thurman is 55. Actor Megan Boone is 42. NHL center Jonathan Toews is 37. Pop singer Foxes is 36. Golfer Justin Thomas is 32.

